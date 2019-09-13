Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Boosted Its Stake; As Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Shares Declined, Halsey Associates Upped by $3.36 Million Its Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 883,784 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77B, up from 52,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 1.32M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clough Cap Limited Partnership holds 2.75% or 1.23 million shares. Manchester Lc holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber reported 190,710 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Enterprise Fincl Service has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Grassi Management invested in 319,333 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,800 shares. Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 37,590 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 1,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd has 1.49% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America owns 158,252 shares. Davenport & Comm Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 24,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. E&G Lp stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 100 shares to 3,365 shares, valued at $265.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,501 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property plans $593M Irish sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: This Beastly REIT Is Leading The Blast – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and/or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Dorian Pullback – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Plans for New, State-of-the-art Staff Training Facility – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.