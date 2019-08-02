Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Share Price Rose While Joel Isaacson & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $349,646; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $341,880 as Stock Value Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 1.53 million shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 11,718 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 17.24M shares traded or 98.71% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA NEEDS $600 MLN IN OPERATIONAL FUNDS BY END-APRIL; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Statement on GM Plan to Cut Shift at Lordstown; 31/05/2018 – GM: NEW: SoftBank Vision Fund, a prominent technology investment firm, will invest $2.25 billion in @GM’s @Cruise Automation autonomous vehicle operations; 13/04/2018 – JUST IN: GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 23/04/2018 – Bankruptcy vote by GM Korea board delayed; 19/03/2018 – General Motors Plans Dual-Tranche EUR Issuance; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,366 shares to 112,208 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Did General Motors’ China Profit Fall in the Second Quarter? – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “‘Truck, truck and away’: Pickups drive GM’s profit beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Auto Manufacturers Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

