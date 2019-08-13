Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Value Rose While Raymond James & Associates Has Raised by $15.20 Million Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Loeb Partners Raised Its Stake

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 691,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.59M, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.05M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 34,845 shares to 28,283 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 74,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,695 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability holds 1.26M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt owns 0.54% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 169,910 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 55,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,200 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 173,653 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 202,734 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 309,310 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Com reported 13,850 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 50,065 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 352,087 shares stake. Grassi Inv Mgmt invested in 0.99% or 298,150 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 15,471 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 202,589 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs accumulated 5,068 shares. Monetary Management Grp reported 8,450 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 90.60M shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,696 shares. Principal stated it has 8.26M shares. Verity Asset Inc reported 26,165 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has 126,612 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Co reported 51,689 shares stake. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw & holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 334,512 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 34,175 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Robecosam Ag invested in 0.71% or 316,629 shares.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 400 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.