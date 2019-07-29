Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Value Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Has Lowered by $5.43 Million Its Holding; Park Presidio Capital Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $9.60 Million; Share Price Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 246,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 933,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 1.46 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 978 are owned by Nordea Invest. 557,608 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 21,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 17,700 shares. Veritable Lp holds 14,113 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 3.30 million shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 4.55 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 441,559 were reported by Van Eck Assoc Corp. Macquarie Group Limited reported 103,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Prtnrs has 2.28 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 16,530 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & has 2,565 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 1.25 million shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,621 shares to 82,640 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,522 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wms Partners Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Comml Bank reported 11,048 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel accumulated 106,325 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 3,937 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 1.26 million shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 4,020 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,953 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 40,824 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 300 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 488 shares. 8,659 were accumulated by Ashfield Ltd Com. London Company Of Virginia accumulated 1.85% or 3.36 million shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 21.75 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264. Shares for $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J.