Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Valuation Rose While Orinda Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Oppenheimer Hldgs (OPY) Stock Price Declined, Prudential Financial Upped Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 629,280 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc (OPY) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 32,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 55,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 11,682 shares traded. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has declined 9.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7,782 shares to 13,708 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advansix Inc by 12,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,551 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

