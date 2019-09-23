Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Valuation Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $386,870; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Upped Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 696,379 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.82M, down from 713,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.01 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 279.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 189,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 257,260 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 67,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 12.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 25/04/2018 – FORD’S CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 17/05/2018 – Ford April EU New Car Registrations Rose 14% -ACEA; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Parents Equal Time with their Children; 15/03/2018 – FORD – ANNOUNCES FORD CO-PILOT360, A PACKAGE THAT INCLUDES STANDARD AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, BLIND SPOT WARNING, OTHER FEATURES; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TO DIVEST INTEREST IN CERTAIN ACREAGE, PRODUCING WELLS AND RELATED ASSETS IN WESTERN PORTION OF ITS EAGLE FORD SHALE POSITION; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,281 shares to 17,114 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 25,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,507 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $95,950 on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 164,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 565 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Sunbelt Inc has invested 0.13% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Becker Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.29% or 3.48 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 166,785 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 95,725 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Contravisory Mngmt reported 0% stake. Legal And General Gp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 27.63M shares. 13,049 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Groesbeck Investment Management Corporation Nj has invested 2.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 48,442 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And invested in 0.06% or 24,225 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 31,258 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutica (TKPYY) by 191,654 shares to 419,278 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 18,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.75M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.