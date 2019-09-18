Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding Maintained by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; Harvey Investment Co Has Trimmed Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding as Stock Rose

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 75,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 80,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $271.86. About 379,730 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 54,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 706,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06M, up from 652,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 1.47M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 342,542 shares to 700,024 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Da Davidson And Co invested in 0.01% or 1,035 shares. Chilton Investment Company Limited Liability accumulated 251,286 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 399 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 11,229 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spinnaker has 0.23% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Abner Herrman And Brock Llc invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Weiss Multi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 999 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Company has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 140 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 77,963 shares or 4.62% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 0.58% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Legacy Capital Prns Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Axiom Int Limited Liability De has 1% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31,777 shares to 9,399 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 763,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,340 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 309 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Veritable Lp accumulated 13,913 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 78,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 18,989 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cornerstone Advsr owns 61 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 175,975 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 44,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 274,468 shares. Raymond James Ser has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 1.24M are held by Lord Abbett & Co Lc. Oppenheimer Com reported 45,577 shares. 79,175 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Kcm Inv Lc has 11,404 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

