Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding Held by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; As Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Market Valuation Declined, Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 54,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 706,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06 million, up from 652,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 557,091 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 185,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 517,575 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, down from 703,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 180,583 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield gets Calpers, TIAA financing for GGP deal- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 84 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Architects invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca reported 24,180 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Signaturefd Lc reported 611 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De has 8,376 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.2% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Renaissance Technologies stated it has 1.33 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.79M shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 28,331 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 74,958 shares to 221,992 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 17,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM (ET) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Brookfield Property Partners’ Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.ca published: “2 High-Yield Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA (and 1 to Take Out) – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Much Brookfield Asset Management Charges For Managing Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coworking firm Industrious raises $80 mln, sees profit in 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 763,561 shares to 267,340 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 513,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,795 shares, and cut its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc.