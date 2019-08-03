Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding Has Raised by Orinda Asset Management Llc; Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $918,441

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 1.57 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 39,291 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 31,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55 million shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

