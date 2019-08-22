Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Decreased Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 45,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 208,932 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 254,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 236,108 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/03/2018 Cooper Tire Encourages Drivers to Spring into Savings with Its Take the Money and Ride® Promotion; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Cooper Tire; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 56,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 220,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 277,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 1.21 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rio Tinto hits cost blowout at Mongolia copper expansion – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; Mylan To Combine With Pfizer’s Upjohn Division – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,462 shares to 55,667 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 385 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Gam Holding Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 58,100 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 137,405 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,789 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.05% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 1.33M are owned by Citadel. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 32,000 shares. Rutabaga Mngmt Ltd Llc Ma has 3.25% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). The Michigan-based Ls Invest Limited Company has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Glenmede Na owns 201 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Buying 8.7% Yielding Starwood Property Trust Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: This Beastly REIT Is Leading The Blast – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust Closes Acquisition of Energy Project Finance Debt Business – PR Newswire” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.