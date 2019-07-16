Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Orinda Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $1.94 Million; Stock Price Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,008 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, up from 53,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $367.69. About 942,288 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 1.10M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Small Spacecraft, Big Universe: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a Small Spacecraft Mission – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Delivers 500áµ—Ê° Electro-Optical Targeting System for F-35 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares to 3,342 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,889 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F also sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30M was made by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability reported 7,028 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 2,253 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Roberts Glore Incorporated Il has invested 0.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First National Tru owns 0.96% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 31,843 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership owns 0.3% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 30,442 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.7% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,180 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Churchill Management holds 53,200 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Advsr Llc has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.11% or 21,566 shares. Westchester Cap Inc holds 4% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 31,108 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 292,155 shares. Bennicas & Associate Incorporated invested in 1.03% or 3,890 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 14,032 shares.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diversification Or Diworsification? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why This Mortgage REIT Helps Me Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Starwood Property Trust And Southwest Airlines – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Buy Below $20 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital invested 1.46% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Old West Inv Management Ltd Com has 0.6% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 74,112 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc holds 1.3% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 180,000 shares. 4,011 were reported by Synovus. Nordea Management holds 978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 1,073 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,871 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 275,968 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 2,657 are held by Destination Wealth Management. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 124,090 shares. 47,771 were reported by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 40,400 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0.1% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150,832 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).