Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.09M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, down from 118,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 433,079 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 99.85 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Paycom Places First at HR.com’s Leadership Excellence and Development Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 82,121 shares to 220,950 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Closes Acquisition of Energy Project Finance Debt Business – PR Newswire” on September 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Class A offices change hands for $51.5 million in Jacksonville – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 75,362 shares. Veritable Lp owns 14,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital Management Inc owns 339,668 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Tru Na owns 15,091 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 9,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.45M shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Raymond James & has 0.09% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2.53 million shares. 70,651 are owned by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 512,400 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ameriprise reported 1.21 million shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 325,382 shares in its portfolio.