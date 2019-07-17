Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 13.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 1.79 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 820,684 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15M for 11.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

