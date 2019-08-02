Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stock Price Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.96 Million; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Raised Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI) Position

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 911,659 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 9,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 585,776 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.42 million, up from 576,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 319,277 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 104,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,650 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Prtn LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 74,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 180,000 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation holds 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 15,525 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 440,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 69,357 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated has 11,504 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.91M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kings Point Mgmt owns 1.15% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 259,624 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Hightower Lc holds 123,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares to 150,625 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 8,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,500 shares to 13,725 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,419 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

