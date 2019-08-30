Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Shares Rose While Beck Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.96 Million; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake Has Raised by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 710,368 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 204,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 863,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 2.79 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 4,730 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 1.45 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Round Table Serv Lc holds 11,040 shares. Asset reported 0.21% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.04% or 240,533 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,877 are owned by Us Natl Bank De. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 55,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Parkside National Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,565 shares. Private Trust Company Na owns 15,091 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 45,564 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. 3,155 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 139,870 shares. Smithfield owns 9,738 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,095 shares to 4,231 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Consumer Discretionary Index Etf (FDIS) by 12,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 49,992 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 4,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 0.89% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 230 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 1.18 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 104,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 931,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 397,948 shares. Century holds 41,395 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 44,177 shares. 283,138 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Lc. 151,204 are owned by Bessemer Gru Inc. Two Sigma Ltd, New York-based fund reported 12,079 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 1,012 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 38,183 shares to 101,386 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,955 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.