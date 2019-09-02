Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Shares Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Cut by $1.96 Million Its Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted Dover Com (DOV) Stake by $847,230

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 31,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.06 million shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.51 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Peeling Back The Onion Of Starwood Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information – PRNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Buy Below $20 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Stable And Safe Dividends? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares to 150,625 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Consumer Discretionary Index Etf (FDIS) by 12,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.08 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,960 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,929 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

