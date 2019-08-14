Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) Stock Value Rose While Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 47,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 164,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Security Bancshares C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 8,164 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has risen 0.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.44M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 595,650 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 185,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold UBFO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 0.78% less from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 43,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab owns 30,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fj Mgmt Llc owns 164,935 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital reported 17,455 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has 7,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 463,559 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 76,198 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has 11,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Inc accumulated 16,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,563 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13,790 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 8,646 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) by 9,106 shares to 36,333 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 5,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap stated it has 11,504 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 10,857 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Qci Asset Management reported 800 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,708 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Credit Suisse Ag owns 327,576 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Raymond James Financial Serv invested in 0.02% or 220,550 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Point72 Asset LP reported 11,101 shares stake. Shikiar Asset accumulated 465,980 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 36,682 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 2,186 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

