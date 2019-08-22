Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Share Price Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.96 Million Its Holding; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position Held by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53M, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 1.03 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 526,933 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information – PRNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Fred S. Ridley – PR Newswire” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Sleep-Well-At Night REIT Yields 8.6%, Still Has Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kbc Group Inc Nv has 240,533 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 30,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 210,714 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 325,049 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 164,111 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 2,979 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has 1,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 376,186 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Utah Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 50,633 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Nfc Invs Ltd stated it has 820,869 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 16,871 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares to 150,625 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 10,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Inc Com (NYSE:ARI).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Names New Business and Corporate Development Leader – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget Buckeye Partners: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on February 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 160,081 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $120.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 158,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).