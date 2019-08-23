Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Market Value Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.96 Million; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 99,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 54,228 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 154,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 102.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 1.11M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 23,640 shares to 91,794 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,800 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 141,536 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com holds 223,897 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bartlett Llc reported 228,639 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 54,591 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 20,662 shares. Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,936 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 4.70M shares. Moreover, Wealthquest Corporation has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,742 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt reported 29,815 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.4% or 72,591 shares. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 60,553 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Management Lc owns 4,441 shares. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 303,004 shares.

