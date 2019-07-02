Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Holder Beck Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding Has Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 1.17M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 29,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 219,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 6.50M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust: Another Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Starwood Property Trust And Southwest Airlines – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The Selloff – Cramer’s Mad Money (10/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2018.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com by 133,830 shares to 529,351 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ) by 22,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,964 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Co stated it has 9,738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Btr Capital Mngmt owns 339,668 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. 173,484 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Liability Com. Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Ct holds 1.27% or 1.70M shares. Northern Corp owns 1.45M shares. Assetmark owns 510,335 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,155 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 14,235 shares. Da Davidson reported 39,015 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 8,860 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ubs Asset Americas reported 557,608 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 22,715 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 244 shares.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock for Your Income Watchlist – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s May Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.