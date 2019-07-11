StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPAR Group Inc. (:)

Both StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and SPAR Group Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 8 0.46 N/A -1.41 0.00 SPAR Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of StarTek Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and SPAR Group Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.36 beta means StarTek Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. SPAR Group Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, SPAR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. SPAR Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than StarTek Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StarTek Inc. and SPAR Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 6.4%. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 57.9% of SPAR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19% SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25%

For the past year StarTek Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc. beats StarTek Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.