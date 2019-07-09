StarTek Inc. (SRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 8 0.46 N/A -1.41 0.00 Atento S.A. 4 0.10 N/A 0.25 13.08

In table 1 we can see StarTek Inc. and Atento S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Atento S.A. 0.00% 5.6% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

StarTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Atento S.A.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. Its rival Atento S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Atento S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than StarTek Inc.

Analyst Ratings

StarTek Inc. and Atento S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Atento S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 166.39% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14% of StarTek Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.9% of Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are StarTek Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19% Atento S.A. -7.1% -10.9% -17.22% -44.67% -53.94% -18.45%

For the past year StarTek Inc. has 15.19% stronger performance while Atento S.A. has -18.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Atento S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.