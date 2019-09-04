StarTek Inc. (SRT) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.36 N/A -0.88 0.00 TransUnion 71 6.28 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 highlights StarTek Inc. and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has StarTek Inc. and TransUnion’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

StarTek Inc.’s current beta is 0.09 and it happens to be 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. TransUnion can pay off short and long-term obligations better than StarTek Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for StarTek Inc. and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, TransUnion’s average price target is $84.33, while its potential upside is 1.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.3% of StarTek Inc. shares and 0% of TransUnion shares. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year StarTek Inc. was less bullish than TransUnion.

Summary

TransUnion beats StarTek Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.