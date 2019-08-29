StarTek Inc. (SRT) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Contrasting side by side

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.38 N/A -0.88 0.00 PaySign Inc. 11 21.98 N/A 0.06 243.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of StarTek Inc. and PaySign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

StarTek Inc.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PaySign Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

StarTek Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, PaySign Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. PaySign Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StarTek Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of StarTek Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.7% of PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. StarTek Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year StarTek Inc. was less bullish than PaySign Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PaySign Inc. beats StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.