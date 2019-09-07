StarTek Inc. (SRT) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Comparison side by side

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -0.88 0.00 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of StarTek Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has StarTek Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. StarTek Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StarTek Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 57.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of StarTek Inc. shares. Competitively, OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 12.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year StarTek Inc. had bullish trend while OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors StarTek Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.