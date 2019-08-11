Starrett L S Co (SCX) Stock Value Declined While Rbf Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Financial Architects Increased Holding by $2.53 Million as Shares Rose

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Starrett L S Co (SCX) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 70,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The institutional investor held 201,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 131,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Starrett L S Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 6,023 shares traded. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has declined 11.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold SCX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.92 million shares or 1.64% more from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Rbf Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 201,715 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northern Corp invested 0% in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Teton Advsr has 0.27% invested in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) for 354,083 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 21 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 919 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 6,072 shares. 31,311 were reported by Blackrock. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 900 shares. 12,800 are owned by Bailard. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 65,910 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) or 372,777 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 40,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 221,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,189 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

More notable recent The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L.S. Starrett: Destroying Value Through Family Control – Seeking Alpha” on January 06, 2015, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Such Is Life: How L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 60% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “STARRETT SETS DATE FOR ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Manufacturer to cut 30 Triad jobs, downsize facility – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 17,898 shares to 800 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 42,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,370 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 620,774 shares or 5.53% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il reported 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,581 were reported by Grace And White Ny. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 5.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 39,108 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt And Counsel Ltd holds 8,169 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,792 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc stated it has 4.36M shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2,686 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Colony Grp Ltd has 1.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Willis Invest Counsel has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vigilant Mgmt Llc accumulated 127,165 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 147,665 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc stated it has 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bokf Na owns 415,554 shares.