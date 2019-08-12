Starrett L S Co (SCX) Shareholder Rbf Capital Lifted Holding; Polen Capital Management Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding as Share Value Rose

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Starrett L S Co (SCX) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 70,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The institutional investor held 201,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 131,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Starrett L S Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 6,023 shares traded. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has declined 11.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 2.11M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.83% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc holds 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,459 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Middleton & Com Ma has 5,171 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha invested in 0.05% or 4,228 shares. 8,520 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Regal Advisors Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 14,607 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 483,705 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 2.15 million shares. Capital, California-based fund reported 878,000 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.02% or 114,607 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1,314 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 563,079 shares. Profund Ltd invested in 0.24% or 31,695 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc by 34,447 shares to 307,579 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 469,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.42 million activity. Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 35,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,909 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.