Starr International Co Stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) Lowered as Share Value Rose; Tradition Capital Management Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $3.56 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 20,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 83,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY'S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Series (SPY) by 3,145 shares to 30,410 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Port S&P 500 Value.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.