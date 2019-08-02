Starr International Co Position in American International Group Ord (AIG) Has Trimmed by $9.60 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Upped Holding

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.45M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 4.59 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 636 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 67.50M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3,003 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 2,517 shares. 829,317 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Consulta Limited has invested 5.34% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.39% or 10.35M shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,402 shares. 63,162 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Eos Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Richmond Hill Inv LP holds 9.17% or 125,482 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.69 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares to 643,653 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 133,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,892 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).