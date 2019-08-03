Starr International Co Position in American International Group Ord (AIG) Has Decreased by $9.60 Million; As Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stock Price Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Its Position by $3.42 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 150.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 49,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 19,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 153,968 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,866 were accumulated by Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct. Moreover, Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 13,269 shares. Epoch Prns stated it has 2.75M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.66 million shares. Consulta invested 5.34% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 1,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 74,786 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 4,964 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 2.39 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 149,605 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Torray Limited Liability Com has 1.45% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mackenzie Finance owns 338,589 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 117,971 shares stake. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust accumulated 3 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,372 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford accumulated 7,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).