Starr International Co Lowered Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Stake by $9.60 Million; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Danaher (DHR) Position by $1.43 Million; Stock Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 46,010 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 56,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 732,340 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.30 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.