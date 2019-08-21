Starr International Co Has Trimmed Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Position by $9.60 Million; Share Value Rose; American Express (AXP) Holder Highland Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 41,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 77,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.66. About 535,512 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 449,524 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.74 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.