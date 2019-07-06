Starr International Co Has Trimmed Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Position as Share Value Rose; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Market Valuation Rose While Security Capital Research & Management Has Increased Its Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 3.12 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.08% or 172,587 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 882,656 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.06% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 1.65 million shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 30,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Ftb Advisors has invested 0.13% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). M&R Capital holds 550 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd stated it has 20,063 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mngmt Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 18,952 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 621,774 shares. Eqis Cap stated it has 17,875 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 911,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 15,835 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 454,852 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $42.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Host Hotels is getting out of Brazil – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Host Hotels (HST) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Industry-Leading Executive to Lead General Insurance’s Business and Technology Operations – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “AIG stock rises after earnings beat – MarketWatch” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $981.24 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,512 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lincluden Management Limited invested 0.29% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bridges Management holds 13,269 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,926 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.11% or 48,160 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 242,546 shares. Schroder has 5.25 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn holds 12,105 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 196,714 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd has 0.2% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 79,190 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com owns 125 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd holds 115,972 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 161,885 shares.