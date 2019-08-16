Starr International Co Has Trimmed American International Group Ord (AIG) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $1.97 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.60 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 12.60 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 241,793 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 21,650 shares. Moreover, Consulta has 5.34% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.25 million shares. 36,490 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 11,002 shares. Ok reported 113,929 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 590 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 758,424 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.03% or 25,685 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 50 shares. Pinnacle Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 5,326 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 446 shares. Evergreen reported 5,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Argent Company accumulated 18,882 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 23,403 shares to 97,525 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $785.17M for 23.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.