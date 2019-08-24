Starr International Co Has Lowered Its Stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Value Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 68.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 462,620 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.66M shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.04 million shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.31M for 6.98 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

