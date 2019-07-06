Starr International Co Has Lowered Its Position in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position as Market Value Declined

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 1.94M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33M, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.17B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $248.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $981.24 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.