Starr International Co Has Lowered Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Holding by $9.60 Million; Columbia Asset Management Stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) Lifted by $729,300

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 2.81 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 1.56M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation holds 338,589 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Allstate has 32,839 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 901,752 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,573 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.14% or 168,035 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 36.54M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 900,771 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc owns 941,558 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 45,805 shares. Motco accumulated 200 shares. Epoch Invest Incorporated holds 0.52% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 2.75M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.75M shares. Regent Inv Limited Company stated it has 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.