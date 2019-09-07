Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million; Msci (MSCI) Holder Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.17 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 16/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 20/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Over 200 Locally Listed Chinese Companies (Video); 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 29/05/2018 – China securities regulator vows financial stability ahead of MSCI entry

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Corp invested in 16,365 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Ltd has 1,220 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 34,001 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.76% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 4 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 12 shares. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 61,108 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,749 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). California-based Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dorsey Wright And invested 1.83% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bp Pcl stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,872 shares to 7,830 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 38,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Investors Pull Record Amount From Saudi Arabia ETF – Bloomberg” published on August 29, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “MSCI to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Financial Post” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Has Soared 404%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $135.90M for 37.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.