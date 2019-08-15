Starr International Co Has Cut Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 9.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 27/03/2018 – Activist state attorneys-general take on Trump and Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Responds to New Facebook Revelations and Announcement That Mark Zuckerberg Will Appear Before a; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video); 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 2.46M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il owns 56,780 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,251 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc reported 5,762 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Bancorp has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,949 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.23% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 22,936 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,695 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 1.00M shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Greenleaf reported 4,964 shares stake. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.37 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.90 million were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Research Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsal Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 50,374 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Steinberg Global Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stevens Capital Management LP accumulated 181,443 shares. Bowen Hanes Co has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oakworth Cap holds 2,402 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 1.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,649 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Economic Planning Gp Adv has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,432 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 11.30M shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank Tru reported 2,585 shares stake. Js Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 202,000 shares.