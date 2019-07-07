Starr International Co Has Cut American International Group Ord (AIG) Holding by $9.60 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, 10-15 Associates Raised Holding by $677,680

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 131,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA lifts partial hold on AbbVie’s study of venetoclax in multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. drugmakers institute new round of increases – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shoker Invest Counsel stated it has 1.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ironwood Fincl Limited holds 0.01% or 214 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.03% or 39,715 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co reported 97,191 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 5,024 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invesco Ltd holds 2.93 million shares. Rbo And Ltd Llc invested in 140,999 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Fin Advisory Group owns 4,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 0.12% or 3,656 shares. Moreover, Chatham Grp has 1.44% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 75,141 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,368 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG nominates three for board – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Int reported 79,265 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,847 shares. Ftb reported 4,242 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% or 931,277 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.47M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Co Limited Co In owns 213,644 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability has 8,348 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 76,405 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 158,000 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Markston reported 285,403 shares. Mrj Cap holds 51,819 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 716,414 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 70 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.