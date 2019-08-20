Starr International Co Cut Stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted by $3.82 Million Its Holding

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.74. About 7.05 million shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 1.14M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 30,838 shares. World Asset Management invested in 89,712 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 125,482 were reported by Richmond Hill Investment L P. Amer Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 292,671 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 7,369 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 17,087 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,520 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested in 0.02% or 1,700 shares. 6,171 are held by Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Commerce Mi Adv. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 11,500 shares. 1St Source Bank owns 9,949 shares. Consulta Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.25M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 680,847 shares. Private Wealth reported 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith & Howard Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Staley Advisers holds 3,669 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 11,973 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 37,243 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 34,524 shares. 369,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Com has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset One stated it has 572,542 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 4,015 shares. Nordea Investment accumulated 1.59M shares. Broderick Brian C reported 2.06% stake.