Starr International Co Cut Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Stake by $9.60 Million; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Maintained by Brant Point Investment Management Llc

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 181.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 29,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 45,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 16,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 217,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.90M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc (Put) by 42,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.