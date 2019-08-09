Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose While Spectrum Management Group Upped Holding by $1.54 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Decreased Its Position by $948,780

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 18.31M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 4.85M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 1.22 million shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated owns 2.21 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc owns 1.04 million shares. Raub Brock Cap Management Lp invested in 4.66% or 298,185 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.45% or 734,274 shares. Security holds 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 15,200 shares. West Oak Capital Lc invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Interocean Capital Limited Company reported 38,546 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fjarde Ap accumulated 377,895 shares. Madrona Fincl Ser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.69% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Buckingham Cap invested in 51,030 shares. Altfest L J reported 34,157 shares stake. Howard Mgmt has 3,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX) by 144,000 shares to 405,648 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).