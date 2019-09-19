Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose While Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Edmp Cut Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 302,140 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, down from 311,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 2.93M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 8.90M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Invsts Llc accumulated 4,485 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 4.79 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 0.18% or 19,475 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca has 1.73% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.24 million are owned by Sterling Capital Management. Thompson Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 8,976 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 8,120 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc owns 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,241 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.13% or 3,835 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.35% or 58,125 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.72% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Fincl Services Inc has 66,216 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 3,760 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.87 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 0.47% or 7.39M shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel owns 430,499 shares. Mairs Pwr stated it has 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 133,776 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W Ca. Ntv Asset Limited Co holds 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 72,495 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 106,536 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Heritage Mngmt Corp invested in 660,526 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 4.67 million shares. Destination Wealth Management has 20,701 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management, California-based fund reported 30,135 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors Incorporated invested in 126,532 shares. Kistler has 0.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,991 shares. Moreover, M Holdings Securities Inc has 1.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 333,774 shares stake. Nuwave Limited Co invested in 10,142 shares or 0.58% of the stock.