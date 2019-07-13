Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose While Cedar Rock Capital LTD Raised Its Position; As Duke Realty (DRE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Trimmed Position by $5.17 Million

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 172,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,967 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 357,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 1.85M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 111,068 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 170,008 shares. 42,600 are owned by Intact Investment Mgmt Inc. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 262,986 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,887 shares. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 2,370 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Burns J W New York holds 89,417 shares. Stonebridge Management holds 2.25% or 83,088 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,312 shares. Barbara Oil holds 15,000 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 24,707 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1 shares. Dubuque Bankshares & accumulated 1.92% or 159,733 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.31% or 33,421 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heitman Real Est Ltd Co has invested 2.39% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Prudential has 1.76 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ameritas Prtn owns 0.05% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 33,987 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 1.51M shares stake. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 73,987 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Schroder Inv Gru holds 826,243 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 11,149 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 14,324 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 31,400 shares. Moreover, Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 163 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 1,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 178,417 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 160,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 41,777 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. 9,937 shares were sold by Anthony Nicholas C., worth $288,869 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.80M for 23.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 142,735 shares to 894,523 shares, valued at $30.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 18,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).