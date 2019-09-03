Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose While Bellecapital International LTD Trimmed Position; As Rayonier Advanced Materials In (RYAM) Stock Declined, Walthausen & Company Has Lowered Its Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 7,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 80,725 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 88,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 3.53 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (RYAM) by 95.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 556,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 29,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 585,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.11% or $0.355 during the last trading session, reaching $3.155. About 628,159 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,108 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,795 shares. 12,909 were accumulated by Chemical State Bank. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.29% or 241,934 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mig Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,776 shares. 93,679 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Acg Wealth accumulated 34,364 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated holds 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 771,987 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd holds 4,950 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Nj holds 0.19% or 3,297 shares. Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 48,583 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 6,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ims Mngmt owns 15,736 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Llc reported 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 30,520 shares to 212,120 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM).