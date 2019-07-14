Starbucks (SBUX) Touches $89.77 High on Jul, 14; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake By $2.99 Million

The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) reached all time high today, Jul, 14 and still has $95.16 target or 6.00% above today’s $89.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $108.73 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $95.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.52B more. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 28.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 19,698 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $7.61 million value, down from 69,698 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $24.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Starbucks Corporation shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 259,288 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 585,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams owns 8,041 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 27,340 shares. Madrona Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 8,469 shares. Blackrock holds 0.27% or 82.00M shares. Freestone Ltd Com stated it has 26,692 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt holds 492,180 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 155,105 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.28% or 688,458 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3.91M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com owns 182,970 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fin Services Corporation holds 0.31% or 19,022 shares in its portfolio. Grimes Co owns 8,451 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral” on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, April 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.73 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 38.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46 million. The insider CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26M on Tuesday, January 29.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of PXD in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. TD Securities downgraded the shares of PXD in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Stephens. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 13.25M are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Carroll Fin Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 108 shares. 49,125 are owned by Putnam Fl Mgmt. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 300 shares. Cambridge Trust Co holds 71,358 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 0.8% or 9,765 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuwave Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). King Street Capital Management LP invested in 0.88% or 120,000 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc, New York-based fund reported 12,006 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.76% or 7,062 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc has 82,319 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 15.55 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.