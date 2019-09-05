Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Royal London Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake by $3.35 Billion; Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $159.49 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 599,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 4.53M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21B, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $287.77. About 759,007 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 45,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 484,033 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98B, down from 529,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 1.55M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.25 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 274 shares to 62,963 shares, valued at $13.71 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

