Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Maryland Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $482,850; Holder Electron Capital Partners Increased Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 761,438 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 1.17M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 6,233 shares to 187,985 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares to 171,075 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.