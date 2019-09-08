Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Fruth Investment Management Cut by $451,400 Its Holding; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Qualys (QLYS) Holding by $410,000

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 256,671 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). L S holds 6,988 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Finemark Financial Bank reported 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hartford Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. Pinnacle reported 0.02% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd reported 2.07% stake. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Cullinan has invested 0.9% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vestor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 327,042 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership invested in 89,792 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Family Capital stated it has 71,172 shares. Alta Capital Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 34,819 shares to 353,129 shares, valued at $46.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,411 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).